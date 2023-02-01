Ric Flair Says Charlotte Would Be ‘as Big as Serena Williams’ if She Surpasses 16 World Title Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked who, if anyone, he would like to see surpass his 16 World Title reigns during a Q&A on his podcast:

Ric said, “Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.”

Charlotte recently told Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast that she had no idea she’d be winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship until she arrived at the show. She stated, “I didn’t find out I was winning the title till I got there. I didn’t have my gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear. I should have known better, like, I’m coming to a wrestling show. I just brought my outfit. I thought it was just going to be like a walkout surprise because I’d been gone for so long. There didn’t need to be any, like, major fireworks. But no, when I got there, they’re like,’ Oh, you need your gear.’”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)