Ric Flair Says He Doesn’t Hear From Triple H, Talks Vince McMahon Wrestling Again

Ric Flair gave his thoughts on reports about Vince McMahon wrestling again during his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off a storyline that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee. Here are the highlights:

McMahon wrestling at WrestleMania 38:

“He’s fit as can be. I’m sure right now, and I would be remiss to say, I bet he can still squat between 450 and 500 pounds, and leg press a lot. I don’t know if he does squats. I know he does heavy leg presses. He probably can bench press, and I haven’t talked to him about training in a while, but there isn’t a day in the week that he can’t bench press 300 pounds. First, I think it’s great that he’s doing it. Second, he’s making a statement for all of us that are older. Vince is always in immaculate shape.”

He continued, “Pat McAfee is a hell of an athlete. Pat can work. That NXT match, I still can’t get over it. I think that Vince and Pat, I know I’ll be watching. I’ll be excited.”

If he thinks Triple H got ousted from the company:

“I have no idea. He and I were incredibly close, and now I never hear from him, so I don’t know.”