Ric Flair Says He Prevented Kurt Angle From Going To WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle almost went to WCW but he himself talked Angle out of it by having the former WWE Champion talk to Vince McMahon.

Flair said, “We were at a gym in Nashville, TN. I had met Kurt several times. He walked over and said, ‘I think I’m getting into wrestling. What do you think? What do you think of me going to WCW?’ I said, ‘If I were you right now….Give me a minute.’ I went into the locker room, got my phone, called Vince, put him on the phone. He was working out with Dory Funk Jr. two weeks later. WCW, they would have destroyed…no one is going to destroy Kurt Angle, but they would have seen him coming with all that talent. Kurt, when healthy, absolutely one of the great ones. Kurt is a special kind of athlete and a special guy.”

You can check out Flair’s comments in the video below.

