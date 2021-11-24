Ric Flair Says He Won’t Return To WWE and Doesn’t Want To Work With Nick Khan

During his latest podcast, Ric Flair commented on if he will sign with AEW or return to WWE:

“Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan (AEW), I will never go back to WWE. If you take me off the opening of the show, and take the ‘wooo’ which I own – thank god, cause they’ll never get it back – and replace me with the Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD with so many people saying how bad I was, like they did with the Warrior.”

“I could never work for (WWE President) Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon I could work for. Nick Khan – who is the guy who orchestrated taking me off the show, I’ve got my facts together, orchestrated taking the ‘wooo’ off, never in a million years. I talk to Vince now. I’ve got no problems with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back.”