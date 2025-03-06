Ric Flair Says He’ll Fight Through Security To Stop John Cena At WrestleMania 41

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel, betraying Cody Rhodes, and aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. With Cena now set to challenge Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter/X to issue a passionate message in support of Cody.

Flair, whose 16-time World Championship reign remains one of the most iconic records in wrestling history, made it clear he isn’t ready to see Cena surpass him.

“It’s Been 25 Years Since I Won My Last, 16th World Championship, According To The @WWE. Blood, Sweat, And Tears! Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Bret Hart, Undertaker, Ricky Steamboat. The List Is Endless Of World-Class Opponents. Unparalleled! My 1984 Schedule Has Actually Been Called Impossible To Perform. 60 & 90 Minute Matches! Let’s Get Serious! @JohnCena, I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @CodyRhodes! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!”

Flair doubled down with another fiery statement:

“@JohnCena Will Have To Go Through Me To Get To 17! Just Saying! WOOOOO!”

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, the WWE legend seems ready to put himself in the middle of Cena’s quest for history—raising the stakes even higher for what is already one of the most anticipated matches of the year.