Ric Flair Says WrestleMania Won’t Be The Same Without Charlotte

Ric Flair has indicated that his daughter Charlotte Flair may be missing WrestleMania 37. As reported last night here on PWMania, Charlotte took to Twitter on Monday night and revealed that she has been away from RAW due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. In an update, The Nature Boy responded to Charlotte’s tweet this morning and said WrestleMania won’t be the same without The Queen.

Ric wrote:

“Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE”

There’s no word on when Charlotte tested positive for the coronavirus, but she has not appeared on RAW in three weeks now. Ric’s tweet is interesting as Andrade indicated on Monday night that Charlotte will be cleared before this week is over. As noted on Monday night, Andrade responded to his fiancee’s COVID-19 announcement on Twitter and mentioned how she will be cleared in 4 days.