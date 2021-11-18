Ric Flair Says WWE Won’t Return Championship Belts And Is Erasing His Legacy

Ric Flair says WWE is erasing his legacy. Flair took to Twitter today and accused WWE of erasing his legacy, noting that he’s tried getting back the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title belt and his WWE Title belt, the winged-eagle version.

“Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO!,” Flair wrote.

The Nature Boy teased that he will elaborate on his new “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast with co-host Mark Madden next week.