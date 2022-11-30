Ric Flair Shares Interesting Idea for the AEW Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants AEW to establish their own Hall of Fame.

This week, Flair discussed a possible AEW Hall of Fame on his “To Be The Man” podcast, saying he hopes AEW President Tony Khan will move forward with the project. Flair believes that the AEW Hall of Fame should include more than just AEW employees.

“I wish Tony would start a Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “That would create a lot of interest and do it based on people who he thinks were good in the history of the business not just guys from AEW the last three years.”

Flair also stated that inducting outside talent into the AEW Hall of Fame would help draw attention to the company.

“That would actually draw a lot of attention if he had his own Hall of Fame,” Flair said.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: