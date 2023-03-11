Ric Flair Slams ‘Miserable Old Wrestler’ Dutch Mantell For Criticizing Him

In a recent podcast appearance, former wrestler and manager Dutch Mantell criticized WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

During the SummerSlam weekend last year, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The Wrestling Observer Awards listed it as one of the worst matches of 2022. The award was given to Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38 rather than Flair.

Flair has previously said that there are some aspects of the fight he would have changed, such as not being sufficiently hydrated.

On the most recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell for SportsKeeda, Mantell, who is best known to younger fans as Zeb Colter in WWE, took a shot at Flair.

“I’ve had people write me and, seriously, people thought he was gonna die. I think he passed out a time or two in there. He doesn’t even remember it. Ric Flair now is trying to leave a legacy and he should have left it alone, or changed a lot of things in that match, because his legacy now is tarnished. I don’t know. Ric Flair is full of s**t and always has been.”

Mantell’s criticism was noted by Flair, who responded on Twitter by writing the following:

“Thank God They Used The Word Veteran & Didn’t Call You A Legend. Just A Miserable Old Wrestler Trying To Make A Buck. And BTW, You Never Had A Legacy To Begin With. WOOOOO!”

Flair followed up with another tweet, “I Just Made You More Famous Than You’ll Ever Be From A Single Tweet! WOOOOO!”

As of this writing, Mantel has yet to respond.

You can check out Flair related tweets below as well as a clip Mantell’s podcast:

Thank God They Used The Word Veteran & Didn’t Call You A Legend. Just A Miserable Old Wrestler Trying To Make A Buck. And BTW, You Never Had A Legacy To Begin With. WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/48uzk2gqas — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 11, 2023