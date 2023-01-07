Ric Flair Sounds Off on Young Talent: “They Couldn’t Wrestle 30 Minutes if They Had Too”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Booker T’s “Hall Of Fame” podcast this week. Flair discussed some of the younger stars who are making a lot of money on social media:

“There are more kids right now making money because of their social media than their talent. It’s absolute insanity. I mean, social media can make or break anybody, and they got kids now making millions of dollars that couldn’t even walk in the goddamn ring with me and Book. I swear to God, they couldn’t wrestle 30 minutes if they had too, much less, you know, do it every day. Does that make sense? Not every other day, every day.”

Regarding the younger talent’s lack of interest in veteran advice:

“Well, I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. I mean, people say to me, ‘He’s a prick. He won’t help anybody.’ Everybody I’ve given advice to, and people have been very polite to ask me 100 times, especially when I was traveling with Ashley a lot, the young guys. They take my opinion, which I fu**ing pretty much know what I’m talking about, and then they get in the car, or they walk up the ramp, and they either look and see what the marks said about it, or they talk to another guy who’s got as much experience as him or less, and that’s what they go with. God forbid, I know anything. I could critique these matches, but it’s not worth the aggravation, number one. Number two, my daughter works there. I’m not gonna say anything except positive things.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)