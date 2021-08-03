Ric Flair Speaks On His WWE Release

Ric Flair took to Twitter today and issued a statement on his WWE release.

Flair said he is not upset with WWE, but that the two sides have a different vision for his future. You can read the full statement below-

“I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me. I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I’m Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I’m In Right Now, Where I’m Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!”

As reported before at this link, WWE confirmed the release this morning with an announcement.