Ric Flair Speaks Out on His Last Match, Says He’s Very Happy With It

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match on July 31, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. By using the figure four to force Jarrett to submit, Flair won the match. With a gate of over $448,000 and over 24,000 PPV purchases, the event was a success.

When questioned about his most recent match while speaking with Lucha Libre Online, Flair said he was happy with it since he wanted to go out the right way.

“I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family, who I’ve gotten to know well, it was big for all of them. It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice. Once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels and now with my son-in-law in Nashville, it was big,” he said.

You can watch Flair’s conversation with Lucha Libre Online below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)