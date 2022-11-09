Ric Flair States That He Has Witnessed Individuals Crying After Being Humiliated by JBL

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:

“I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”

On whether or not he had a falling out with JBL:

“I didn’t have a falling out. I’m making a personal observation. He’s always nice to me. Everybody could take a rib, but outright bullying a guy where he really feels like sh*t? It’s not healthy. It doesn’t do anybody good. He’s never done anything to me. I guess I’m lucky but I mean, I wouldn’t tolerate it if he did, and obviously, Joey Styles didn’t either from what I’ve been told. So, you know, it just got to be cut off somewhere. But I’ve seen people just cry over humiliation and we are supposed to be a brotherhood.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)