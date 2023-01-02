Ric Flair Talks About His Long-Lost Brother Wanting To Meet Him

Ric Flair recently spoke with the folks from Metro U.K. to promote his new Peacock TV “WOOOOOO! Becoming Ric Flair” documentary.

During the discussion, “The Nature Boy” gave his thoughts on the new special chronicling his life-and-career.

“I thought it was very fair, very good. I thought, once again with the exception of Bischoff, I was thrilled at what some of the people had to say. I’m just overwhelmed with what Austin said, ‘Taker. Those are my friends, you know. To have that many celebrities, I’m close with Stephen A, I guess I just look at it and say, ‘These are all my friends. How lucky am I?’”

Additionally, ‘Naitch spoke about his long-lost brother wanting to meet him.

“I don’t have any curiosity. I’ve got enough to be curious about, without someone I’ve never met in my life and meet him now at 73,” Flair said. “What are we going to talk about? Ruin our life? He probably only wants to meet me because I’m what I am, whoever I am…if that makes sense.”

Check out the complete Ric Flair interview by visiting Metro.co.uk.