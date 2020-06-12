Ric Flair Talks About Losing His Rolex While Partying With The Undertaker, Their Friendship, More

During a recent interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on his relationship with The Undertaker, losing his Rolex watch while the two were partying together, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his friendship with Undertaker: “I’ll shoot him a text and joke around. We didn’t hang around every day but when we’re together know we have fun! [laughs] He knew how to get the best out of me! He runs from me now because he knows!”

On losing a Rolex during a night out with Taker: “I lost a Rolex with Taker one night [laughs]. Oh God, Horace Grant with the Bulls – every time I see that Last Dance field. Horace has got a brother Harvey who plays for the Bullets. We and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night – and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story [laughs]. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniels man, it’s tough. We’ve had so much fun!”

On his impression of Undertaker back in his Skyscrapers days: “Obviously you recognize the unbelievable athleticism of this guy that is 6-10, over 300 pounds. It’s just a matter of time whether he finds that bit or somebody finds it for him, that guy is going to be something in this business.”

On facing Undertaker at WrestleMania 18: “When I agreed to come back to work it was never to wrestle. I just look back and say, ‘God if I could have just gone into the ring and felt like I did when I walked out, so much better it could’ve been.’ I was so nervous wrestling Taker – when anybody in the world would be so excited to walk down that ramp and I was horrified. Once we got going – and he knew, I told him, it’s hard to tell somebody, ‘I’m struggling.’ Well, Ric Flair’s got a problem guys. I’ve always been so comfortable with him, I had no problem telling him. And he got it.”