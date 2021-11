As previously noted, Ric Flair claimed that a wrestling promoter in Israel wants to book him in a match against AEW star Sammy Guevara.

Flair posted the following teaser on social media:

“Like I Said… I’m Going To Die, And It’s Either Going To Be Next To My Hot Wife @thewonderouswendy Or In The Ring Next To @sammyguevara. Preparing For One Or The Other! WOOOOO!”

Guevara responded with “Wrestling God vs Spanish God” on Twitter.