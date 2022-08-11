Ric Flair Thanks WWE and Tony Khan, Addresses Recent Media Coverage

Today, Ric Flair commented on the media coverage of his podcast comments on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair said that during his last match, he fainted twice due to dehydration. During his podcast, Flair also discussed arriving backstage and The Undertaker encouraging him to drink Gatorade rather than beer so he could hydrate himself. Flair further stated that he is in good health and declined an invitation to compete next weekend in Puerto Rico.

Flair tweeted the following:

“Sometimes The Media Chooses To Focus On The Less Important Things In A Podcast Like My Health Issue During The Match. I Want To Make It Very Clear That I Thank Tony Khan For His Wonderful Text Of Support, WWE For Their Participation & Allowing Jeff To Be Part Of The Show. It Just Goes To Show That Both Companies Can Come Together & Coexist When They Believe In Something. I Thank You Both For Making It Possible!”

Flair also posted this video earlier today: