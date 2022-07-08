Ric Flair “The Last Match” Docuseries Announced, Grammy Winner to Narrate

A three-part documentary about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be released in time for his final match later this month.

The documentary “Ric Flair: The Last Match,” which will be narrated by Grammy-winning musician Darius Rucker, will follow Flair’s life and the buildup to his final match, which will take place over the course of the Starrcast V weekend in Nashville.

The trailer can be seen below.

🚨 First Episode Is Dropping Monday, July 11th! 🚨 Join Me On My Journey To My Last Match! New Episodes Every Monday At 6:05 ET! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/T5Qc1ErvTu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 8, 2022

The first episode of the three-part docuseries will appear on the RicFlairsLastMatch.com website on Monday, July 11 at 6:05 p.m. ET. After that, it will be freely accessible on FITE starting on Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. ET. The final two episodes will then be released online on Mondays at 6:05 p.m. ET and made freely accessible on FITE the following Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Starrcast confirmed on Twitter that this is not the same as the special Flair documentary planned by WWE in early June.

“I’ve had the bright lights on me my entire career, so it’s only fitting I bring the cameras along as I get ready to do it one last time,” Flair said in a press release issued today. “I’m putting everything I have into this last match, and I want the world to see it! WOOOOO!”

“I’ve had the absolute privilege of being with Ric during some of the most legendary runs of his career,” Jim Crockett Promotions President David Crockett said. “This series is going to give fans a real perspective of what Ric’s career has meant to my family and the entire wrestling business. And it’s going to show the love and drive Ric is bringing to his final match.”

“’Ric Flair: The Last Match’ is one of the most unique and in-depth shows that we have had the honor of producing,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “Whenever you are working with a legend like Ric Flair, you need to bring your best, and I am extremely proud of the effort our team put in to making this series happen.”

The Nature Boy’s opponent or partners for that evening are still unknown. Late last month, a press conference for the big one-night-only JCP event was held, but Flair’s match was not mentioned or even hinted at.

On Sunday, July 31, during Starrcast V weekend, the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will be broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee’s Municipal Auditorium. The three-hour event will be broadcast live on FITE TV, and different packages are available for the weekend’s events.

Below is the updated card for the JCP event:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs