Ric Flair To Call Slapstrike Exhibition At Triller PPV This Weekend

Ric Flair is set to appear at Triller’s “Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren” event this Saturday night in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Besides the announced fights, the big event will also feature a SlapStrike exhibition match between United States Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian and The Bear Man. Flair will be calling that match as the special referee.

Triller Fight Club co-owner and head commentator, and Celebrity Wing WWE Hall of Famer, Snoop Dogg got hooked on the slapping sport after watching the “War from Warsaw” SlapStrike tournament on FITE in March. He’s now brought Flair in as the referee for Saturday’s exhibition, while comedian Pete Davidson will join him on commentary.

Flair tweeted on Saturday’s big event and wrote:

“Hope To See Everyone At The @MBStadium Saturday Night!! WOOOOO! @triller #trillerfightclub”

Visit slapstrike.com for full details on the sport. You can order the Paul vs. Askren event on FITE.