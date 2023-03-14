Ric Flair To Reveal Next Inductee Into 2023 Class Of WWE Hall Of Fame On Wednesday

This Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the next inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame will be revealed.

During this week’s Monday Night Raw show, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick announced that “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be the special guest on this week’s installment of WWE’s The Bump.

On the new episode premiering this Wednesday, Flair will reveal the next inductee planned for the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

As noted, WWE announced Rey Mysterio as the first inductee for the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, which will take place at a ceremony during WrestleMania Week.

