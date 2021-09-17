Ric Flair Trends On Social Media After Dark Side of the Ring Video Clip Goes Viral

On Thursday night, a new Vice TV Dark Side of the Ring episode premiered which featured the WWE’s “Plane Ride from Hell” in 2002. One of the stories from the episode involved Ric Flair allegedly exposing himself to an attendant during the flight.

During a recent appearance on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast, Flair was asked about the episode:

“God, I’ve heard about it too. Just when things are going good for me. Listen, you [Renee Paquette] put me on your podcast after. We’ll see how it plays out, because I was there and I don’t care whose name I gotta drop if the heat falls on me. I know who was where and what and who and what took place. I know the whole story.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

In 2004, attendants Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle filed a lawsuit. An article by Shane Ryan on Grantland.com provided details:

“In May, Fliehr (Ric Flair) and a group of other wrestlers, including Scott Hall (‘Razor Ramon’) and Virgil Runnels III (‘Dustin Rhodes a.k.a. Goldust’) were on a chartered flight back to the United States after a series of shows in Europe. They began drinking, and the situation quickly deteriorated. Two flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle, would compile their allegations into a 2004 lawsuit. Chief among the chronicled misdeeds was Fliehr’s sexual aggression. He wore nothing but a jeweled cape, the flight attendants said, and ‘flashed his nakedness, spinning his penis around.’ He separately grabbed each woman’s hand and placed it on his crotch, and then ‘forcibly detained and restrained’ Doyle ‘from leaving the back of the galley of the airplane while he sexually assaulted her.’ Other wrestlers on the flight passed out syringes to the flight attendants with instructions to dispose of them. The specifics of the assault aren’t clear. At other points during the flight, Hall licked Doyle’s face, told her he wanted to ‘lick her p_ssy,’ and asked Cappellano to ‘suck his d_ck.’ Runnels advised Cappellano that, ‘You and me are gonna f_ck.’

Fliehr has insisted that there’s no truth to the allegations, but WWE settled with the women out of court.”

A video clip from the episode went viral and here are some of the top comments from Twitter users:

