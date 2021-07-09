Ric Flair Tweets Out Message He Received From Terry Funk, Says He Will Visit Funk

As reported earlier, Terry Funk is said to be staying in an assisted living facility in Amarillo, Texas, and dealing with dementia. Tommy Dreamer later talked to Funk himself, and said Funk’s condition was not as bad as everyone thought, and Dreamer provided a quote from Funk. Our report on that can be read here.

In an update, Ric Flair took to Twitter this week and posted audio of a recent voicemail message he received from Funk.

Funk said-

“Hey Flair, this is The Funker, why don’t you ever give me a call? My number… you should have the God damn thing after 40 years. Flair, give me a call. God damn.”

Flair tweeted the audio with the following caption and said he’s going to visit Funk-

“Terry, We Have Wrestled For Hours And Have Been Friends For What Seems Like A Lifetime! YOU NEVER QUIT!! Be Strong As Always! I’m Coming To See You Soon!”

You can hear the audio from Funk below-