Ric Flair Wanted to Do Top Rope Dive for His “Last Match” but Charlotte Shot It Down

Jay Lethal recently spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Lethal talked about Ric Flair’s upcoming “last match” and their training:

“He just has to go out there and do what’s called ‘the greatest hits’ — strut, ‘Woooo!,’ chop someone. And the people would be OK with that. But that wouldn’t be OK with him. So, you’re gonna see him attempt and deliver on a Level 10 match. Whatever he can bring, he will bring.”

“Sometimes he’d want a private [workout] in the morning and he’d wake up before me. I’d look at my phone and I’ve got a voicemail. ‘Wake up, m—–f—er. I want to get in the ring. Suplex me off the top.’ I’m like, ‘What?!’ And that’s the end of the message. One of the first things he wanted to do was a suplex off the top or a clothesline over the top to the outside. I’m terrified. I’m like, ‘Why do you need to do that?’”

Charlotte Flair was also interviewed, and it was revealed that Ric wanted to dive from the top rope to the outside of the ring, but she advised against it.

“A lot of our men and women in all companies miss those all the time. I was like, ‘No, not needed, not necessary. Wasn’t necessary in your prime, isn’t necessary now. So, no.’”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.