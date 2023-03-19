Ric Flair Wants Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley To Main Event WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 in two weeks.

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes headlining the second night of WrestleMania 39, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wishes for Flair vs. Ripley to headline the first night of WrestleMania this year.

Flair discussed how WWE should book the first night of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on the most recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast.

Highlights from the podcast are below:

His reasoning for supporting a Flair/Ripley Night One headliner:

“I would put it on right before Rhea and Charlotte. There’s no way you can’t… as entertaining as it might be, in my estimation, there’s no way you put a tag match on ahead of a championship [match], that someone won the Royal Rumble. I’ve seen things like that happen before, but I don’t anticipate that being the case. I think the women’s championship [match], the fact that Rhea had to win the Royal Rumble, which is a huge event, it’s the [way] to getting to pick the champion you want to wrestle from SmackDown or Raw, and Rhea picked Charlotte. I would have to think that would be the main event. But that match will be very entertaining.”

The scope of this year’s WrestleMania:

“It’s LA. It doesn’t get any bigger. We were out there a long time ago, and I thought to myself, ‘This is cool,’ but now they’ve got the SoFi Stadium and sold out both nights. I’m really excited. But to answer that question, I would hope the main event would be [Charlotte] and Rhea.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: