Ric Flair Wants To See Charlotte vs. Tessa Blanchard, Talks On Terry Funk’s Health, More

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is interested in seeing his daughter, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, go up against WOW Women of Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard. Flair discussed the match during a recent episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast. Below are a few highlights:

The possible Flair vs. Blanchard match:

“[Charlotte vs. Tessa is] one of those marquee matches. I don’t know the reason.. I don’t know why she’s not [in WWE]. I’ve heard she’s really good and I think it can be great to see a Blanchard/Flair match if she’s as good as they say she is.”

Corey Graves getting engaged to Carmella:

“Corey, you have so overachieved. I hope he hears this, cut this piece out for me, Carmella is beautiful and Corey Graves, you have overachieved. Wooo.”

Working with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, Funk’s health:

“I hit Terry Funk harder than I ever hit anybody in my entire life when I was chopping him,” Flair said. “Terry and I have had some really good exchanges, different time in life. I talk to Terry now probably once a week, he’s finally back home, he’s been in bad health but he came out of it.

“He got out of the facility that he was in that was helping him get back on his feet, he’s like Harley Race, one of those guys who’s too tough to die. I’m thankful that I ever got the opportunity to wrestle him. I’ve got Terry Funk stories that I can’t even tell on the podcast, even though it’s uncensored, I can’t tell them.”

