Ric Flair Weighs In On John Cena’s Plan To Break His World Title Record

Ric Flair has officially responded to John Cena’s recent promo on WWE Raw, where Cena—now a full-blown heel—vowed to surpass Flair’s legendary 16 world title reigns by capturing his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41 in a match against Cody Rhodes.

In the promo, Cena didn’t just aim to make history—he threatened to “ruin wrestling,” declaring his intent to win the title and retire with it, erasing memories, traditions, and legacies in the process.

Speaking with Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi of TMZ Sports, Flair gave his reaction to Cena’s statement:

“I’m just glad I’m alive after the life I’ve led to be here to hear it. I got news for John. They’ve been trying to get rid of the ‘Woo’ for 50 years. The ‘Woo’ isn’t going away, and neither is Ric Flair—and the odds of him winning a seventeenth world title are astronomical.”

Despite the jab, Flair showed full support for Cena’s heel turn, calling it:

“The coolest thing they could have done.”

The Nature Boy also confirmed he will be in attendance at WrestleMania 41, where Cena will attempt to make history—and potentially retire as champion—in what’s shaping up to be one of the most high-stakes title matches of his storied career.

As for Flair, he’s not too worried about being overshadowed:

Ric Flair’s legacy may be on the line storyline-wise, but in his words, “the ‘Woo’ isn’t going away.”