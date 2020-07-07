Ric Flair Welcomes Reinvention Of The Four Horsemen In AEW

Ric Flair discussed in an interview with Wrestling Inc about Cody teasing a reinvention of the Four Horsemen in AEW.

Here is what he had to say:

“No, I’d be for it. No matter who does it or how it’s done, it’s attributed to us. To this day, I’ll see Arn and we’ll do a signing now and then and the whole joint walks around with their four fingers up, to this day. If we’re together for a signing, and even if we’re on different sides of the world, the people that come back and forth to get a signature or picture, they’re all doing the same thing,” revealed Flair.

“But I tell him, just imagine if we had been in the era of marketing? Or if we had been working with WWE who knew and knows how to market? The marketing, in some cases, can make you bigger and better than you are. I don’t like to see that but it does exist. But I’m happy for all the money that everybody makes because they earn it. They’re earning it right now despite the health issues. So, I’m happy to see them all making money for the Four Horsemen or whatever. Guys like Arn and, I hope, myself and Tully and Barry will always have a place. And of course the infamous JJ Dillon [laughs].”