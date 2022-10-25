Ric Flair Would “Love” a WWE Return, Update on His New Documentary

WWE announced in June that they had reached an agreement with Hall of Famer Ric Flair to produce a new documentary about his life and career. After requesting his release, Flair and WWE parted ways in August 2021.

Flair stated on his To Be The Man podcast that he believes the documentary will be released by the end of 2022, either during Thanksgiving or the week before Christmas. He also would love to return to WWE.

He believes it will be called “Finding Flair” and will be “better” than Rory Karpf’s 2017 ESPN-produced 30 for 30 documentary.

“This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said, they wouldn’t edit. I’m not going to do something that’s going to be edited again,” he explained. “I was passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I have had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could.”

Fox Sports’ veteran broadcaster and storyteller Tom Rinaldi joined Flair on this journey. Flair stated that he spent 12 hours talking with Rinaldi about the project, which was first announced in June.

Flair stated that he would “love to return to the company [WWE] and do stuff with them,” but he had no idea what that would be.

Flair has stated publicly that he will never work with WWE co-CEO Nick Khan again, but that he will work with Vince McMahon. That was before McMahon resigned from his position with the company in the wake of the hush money scandal.

Flair made the comments when he was upset that WWE had removed his trademark “Whooo!” from the opening of WWE programming after the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Not only is Flair’s daughter, Charlotte, a top star for the company, but Flair and Triple H are good friends, so the legendary wrestler is likely to return one day.

(H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription)