‘Ric Flair’s Final Match’ Tickets Quickly Sell Out

Ric Flar’s Last Match tickets sold out in less than 24 hours, according to the official Starrcast account.

The match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumours, it will be FTR and Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.

Other matches will also be on the schedule. Starrcast posted the following on Twitter:

“💎 SOLD OUT 💎

Whether you like it or you don’t like it, learn to love it, because The Nature Boy is STILL the best thing goin’ today!

Ric Flair’s Last Match has officially SOLD OUT in under 24 hours! Pre-order NOW courtesy of or friends at @FiteTV!

📺: http://STARRCAST.com”