Ric Flair’s “Last Match” Being Moved to a Different Venue

The following press release was sent out:

“Ric Flair’s Last Match” Moving to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Additional tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at RicFlairsLastMatch.com

After selling out The Nashville Fairgrounds in less than 24 hours, Jim Crockett Promotions’ “Ric Flair’s Last Match” will be moving to the over-7,000 seat Nashville Municipal Auditorium. “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and streaming worldwide, exclusively on FITE, will be held at 5:05 p.m. CDT (6:05 p.m. EST) on Sunday, July 31.

The additional tickets, starting at $39* for “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” go on sale at noon EDT on Friday, June 24 at RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

“On July 31, I’m still going to walk that aisle and style and profile as only I can. But now, a bigger crowd, brighter lights! ‘The Nature Boy’ can’t wait to do what I do best. WOOOO!” said 16-time professional wrestling champion and cultural icon Ric Flair.

“Like so many times before, having Ric Flair’s name on the marquee has the wrestling world buzzing,” said Jim Crockett Promotions President, David Crockett. “On Sunday, July 31, we look forward to bringing the fans at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and our worldwide audience, a night of professional wrestling that they will never forget.”

“When we announced that STARRCAST was coming back, with our partner Thuzio, we knew the last weekend in July was going to be a celebration for wrestling fans. The party’s main event has now moved to a bigger room,” said STARRCAST and AdFreeShows.com founder Conrad Thompson. “There will still be numerous events and experiences happening throughout the weekend at The Nashville Fairgrounds, who have been wonderful to work with. However, the demand for Ric’s last match to move to a bigger venue was one we couldn’t ignore.”

“Due to the overwhelming demand by fans to be in the building for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ we have made the decision to move this once-in-a-lifetime show to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium,” said Jared Augustine, CEO of Thuzio. “Once the initial batch of tickets at the Nashville Fairgrounds went so quickly, our team immediately started to look for a larger venue, and the Nashville Municipal Auditorium is an ideal solution.”

Current ticket holder’s seats will be honored, and communication on the changes will be emailed to them this week.

For more information on Jim Crockett Promotions “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” and to join the ticket waitlist, visit www.RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

For more information on STARRCAST V, visit www.STARRCAST.com.

*Does not include taxes and/or fees