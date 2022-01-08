Ricardo Rodriguez Speaks Out On Why It Was Hard To Accept His Role In WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez made an appearance on Jon Alba’s “One on One” podcast on AdFreeShows.com to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about how it was hard to transition from being a wrestler to being a comedic character in WWE:

“The hardest part wasn’t necessarily the actual part of doing it. The hardest part was accepting. That was the hardest part because I was a wrestler and I was a serious wrestler. I was brought in to be a talker in a comedic role. That was the hardest part to accept that, to say, ‘Well, this is my ticket, f**k it.’ I had these constant battles within myself. Even now I still have them because I know people know me as Ricardo. Believe me, that takes me, even now, a long time to get it whenever I get contacted by promoters. Even now, I still get, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you can be a wrestler.’ I’m like, f**k man, I trained your champion, or I wrestled your champion.”