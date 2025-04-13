Rich Swann Quietly Exits TNA, Now A Free Agent

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Rich Swann is no longer part of the TNA Wrestling roster, as his contract with the company officially expired at the end of 2023.

Swann had signed a two-year extension with TNA in 2022, which included an optional third year. However, the company reportedly chose not to exercise that option, making Swann a free agent.

Despite no longer being under contract, Swann was present at the recent TNA tapings in Orlando, attending both days. His final televised appearance for the promotion occurred last summer. Shortly after that, Swann voluntarily entered a substance abuse rehabilitation program following an incident involving public intoxication.

Swann has since made his in-ring return, competing regularly since October 2023 for Pro Wrestling Revolver and GCW. As of now, there’s no word on whether Swann is in talks with any major promotion.