Rich Swann Sentenced To Six Months Probation Following His Arrest For Disorderly Intoxication

Rich Swann was arrested earlier this summer in Altamonte Springs, Florida, on charges of disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. This misdemeanor offense will result in probation.

Swann is now set to begin a substance abuse rehabilitation program after pleading no contest to the charges. This is a plea in which the defendant does not admit or deny the charge(s), depending on the case.

Swann pleaded guilty, and the court found him guilty. As a result, he was fined $203 and sentenced to six months probation. He was also required to pay an additional $285.38 in associated fees. The case will be closed once the fees are paid and he has completed his probation sentence.

Prior to his arrest, TNA frequently featured him on television, where he worked as a member of First Class alongside A.J. Francis.