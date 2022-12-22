Rich Swann Signs Two Year Contract Extension With IMPACT Wrestling

One of the top stars of IMPACT Wrestling will remain with the company for two more years.

Rich Swann announced on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that he signed a two year contract extension with IMPACT.

“I’ve signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It’s been a place to where I’ve been able to grow, I’ve been able to watch other competitors grow and I’ve been able to watch the company grow into a spot to where it should be,” said Swann. “Right now, there is so much of everything in all forms of entertainment. Wrestling, right now, is prospering. AEW is doing great, WWE has turned around and doing great. IMPACT Wrestling, the experience I’ve had, ever since I started in 2018, has been nothing but love, nothing but proposing and watching the company grow into what it is today. To be part of that and helping that after all the years of people saying, ‘IMPACT is going to die, TNA is dead,’ to be part of that and helping the company to where it is today, that makes me feel good and lets me know that I’m doing something right in this industry.”

During the interview, Swann discussed his goals for 2023 and his desire to team with Willie Mack again.

“I want to become a Grand Slam Champion in IMPACT Wrestling. Of course, I’d like to become World Champion again. I would love to find a tag team partner, get these tag team titles, scratch that off my list, I’d love to have Willie Mack by my side, that’s my partner. Willie Mack or Ricochet, those are my two guys. To have that, that would be the ultimate. That would put me up there with guys like AJ Styles, Sting, Booker, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe. That would put me up there on that list.”

Swann has been with IMPACT since June 2018. He has held the IMPACT World and X Division Titles.

Here is the full interview with Rich Swann.

