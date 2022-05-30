Rich Swann Wins Impact Digital Media Title At Indy Event

Your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion is Rich Swann.

Swann defeated Matt Cardona to win the Impact Digital Media Title at Saturday’s The Wrestling Revolver Vegas Vacation event in Las Vegas. On the other hand, Cardona refused to give up the title and left the arena with it.

Swann is making his first run with the Impact Digital Media Title. Cardona reclaimed the title in the February 3 Impact edition by defeating Jordynne Grace, the inaugural champion. Cardona held the belt for 114 recognized days, or 127 days since the tapings on January 21.

After the match at TWR, FITE’s Josh Shernoff interviewed Swann and Cardona, as seen below. Swann claimed Cardona went the low way and “done messed up now” for injuring his eye. Swann claimed he’ll come for his gold when Cardona isn’t looking, and then he’ll “bust that ass” for payback.

“When he least expects it, I’m coming back for my gold, and when I’m done, I’m gonna show everybody that charisma, athleticism and raw talent that I’ve got, and I’m gonna party all night long,” Swann said.

Cardona retaliated, insisting that he is the actual champion. According to him, Swann messed with Chelsea Green and The Major Players, so this is what he got in return. Cardona said, Swann may be a former Impact World Champion, but he will never be a Digital Media Champion like him.

Impact announced the Digital Media Title situation will be updated throughout this week and on Thursday’s Impact show.

On this week’s Impact, Swann is set to face Matthew Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt, who issued a warning to Swann after their latest confrontation, is featured in the video below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Video highlights, photos and related tweets can be seen below:

We remember things a bit differently. Roll that beautiful bean footage. https://t.co/rdelzzT2wQ — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 29, 2022

😤 Rich Swann is here, but unfortunately, the title isn't.@SoSaysShernoff speaks with a man who is extremely unhappy with the actions of Matt Cardona. Missed @PWRevolver #RevolverVegas? Comes with unlimited replays on #FITE. ▶️ https://t.co/ulthsO3m9h pic.twitter.com/xEA4wDHRLf — FITE (@FiteTV) May 29, 2022