Richard Holliday has announced that he will compete in his first match in almost a year when he returns to the ring for PAPW on June 10th in Woodbridge, Connecticut for their ‘Rarefied Air’ show.

Holliday will be competing for the first time since undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma on June 23, 2022. The MLW alumnus finished treatment in February.

Holliday also shared a photo of himself training with Brad Baylor, which you can see below: