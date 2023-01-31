Rick Boogs Makes WWE Return During RAW (Video)

Rick Boogs, who had been out of action since WrestleMania 38 due to injury, made his WWE return on Monday night’s episode of RAW.

The Miz was ranting about the Royal Rumble in the ring when Adam Pearce introduced Boogs as the newest member of the RAW roster.

Miz was forced to compete against Boogs despite being in a suit. In a quick match, Boogs took the victory.

