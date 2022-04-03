Rick Boogs To Undergo Surgery Next Week

Rick Boogs is set to undergo surgery next week after suffering an injury at WrestleMania Saturday.

As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down.

Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp.

In an update, Michael Cole noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon.

Cole also reported that Boogs will need to undergo surgery in the next few days. Depending on the severity of the injuries, it’s likely that Boogs will be on the shelf for 6-12 months, but we should have a better timeframe after he goes under the knife.

WWE noted in their WrestleMania recap that Boogs was trying to squat both of The Usos when his already-injured knee gave out. Boogs had the same knee taped up at one point during the feud with The Usos in mid-March, but it looks like he only had the knee wrapped for one week, and just to sell an attack. It’s been confirmed that Boogs suffered a legitimate injury at WrestleMania last night.

Stay tuned for more on Boogs. You can see footage of the injury below, along with clips from the match:

