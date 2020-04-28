Rick & Scott Steiner On Bronson Rechsteiner Joining The Ravens

As noted over the weekend, the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens have signed Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner. Rechsteiner was signed as an un-drafted free agent, who previously played fullback for Kennesaw State University.

Bronson, Rick and Scott Steiner recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and “The Dog-Faced Gremlin” talked about how he’s extremely proud of his 6-foot 230-pound son, who had a very successful senior year.

“It’s hard to explain my excitement,” Rick said. “For me as a dad, it’s a great feeling. We set the bar high for what he wanted to achieve. Even when he’d have success as a kid, I’d say, ‘That’s good, but that ain’t Steiner good.’ He lived up to that, he’s carried that with him, and now he gets the chance to prove it on the professional football field.”

It was noted that the Ravens already have a top blocking fullback in Patrick Ricard, and there are no guarantees that this signing will lead to making the team next fall for the season, but Rechsteiner is willing to help the Ravens succeed in any way he can.

“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do,” said Bronson. “I’m willing to push the limits and go to the next level in order to make the team, whether that’s as a special teams contributor, fullback, H-back. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to do it.”

Barrasso also spoke with “Big Poppa Pump” about his nephew. Scott praised his nephew and also commented on being proud.

“Bronson worked his tail off to get where he’s at,” said Scott. “He did some awesome work on [NFL] Pro Day, with 35 reps on the bench, which was the best among running backs. He’s quick, too, and he puts in the time to get better. Hopefully it all pays off with the Ravens and he stays in the league for five, ten years. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Regarding a possible pro wrestling career, Bronson said he’s open to the idea and knows pro wrestling will always be there for him.

“I’m open to it,” said Bronson. “But I know wrestling will always be there for me. It’s always been my dream to carry the family’s legacy in professional sports, and I’m staying focused on taking football as far as I can.”