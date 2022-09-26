Rick Steiner Questions Why WWE Didn’t Give Bron Breakker the ‘Steiner’ Name

Rick Steiner expressed his confusion with his son Bron Breakker’s decision to join WWE NXT under the name Bron Breakker during an appearance on WWE’s Table for 3 program.

The legendary status of the Steiner name is a direct result of the tag team work and solo careers of Rick Steiner and his brother Scott Steiner.

Rick asked, “I know [WWE] came up with Bron Breakker, why not like Bron Steiner? Why, like, who comes up with that?”

Bron responded with, “I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking. That’s kind of how I came up with the name and I don’t feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers.]”