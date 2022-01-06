Rick Steiner Reacts To His Son Bron Breakker Winning The WWE NXT Title

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rick Steiner was in attendance to watch his son Bron Breakker defeat Tommaso Ciampa in the WWE NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil.

In an interview with SI.com, Steiner commented on moment:

“I hope he’s even more successful than myself and his uncle [Scott Steiner]. We had such a special time traveling the road as brothers, but this tops all of that. This is his time and his chance to carry the torch. Watching that match was one of the best moments of my life. As his father, I couldn’t be prouder, and so is our whole family.”

Breakker was also interviewed and said the following about his win:

“I have so much respect for Tommaso Ciampa and what he’s accomplished. He’s so skilled and talented, and in my opinion, one of the best in the world. It was an honor to share the ring with him. For me, looking to accomplish my dream here in NXT, a big part of my success is taking pride in my consistency. From a young age, my dad instilled in me that there is a standard to abide by. That applied to school and athletics, and that still impacts my daily work ethic.”