Ricky Saints Addresses The Rock Comparisons

WWE NXT star Ricky Saints appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including constantly being compared to WWE legend The Rock.

Saints said, “That’s very endearing. But, I think people love comparisons, right? And comparison is the thief of joy. You miss out on me fully if you do that. It’s a great comparison, and people think that I’m trying to do this thing and no, I always say, if anything, I’m taking from the people of New Orleans. This is just who I am, if you talk to me off camera, this is just who I am.”

