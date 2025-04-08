Ricky Saints Explains Why He Cried At House Of Glory Meet And Greet, Fast Debut In NXT

Ricky Saints recently spoke with The Ringer for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former AEW star known as Ricky Starks spoke about fans making him cry during a House of Glory meet and greet, as well as his quick debut in WWE after parting ways with AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his quick debut in WWE NXT: “It was a very quick turnaround. People think that was days in advance. I had never spoken to WWE at all before any of that. I never got on the phone with anyone before that, blah, blah, blah. So all of that, when I say it happened so fast, it happened so fast and it never let up off the gas.”

On fans making him cry at the House of Glory meet and greet: “I remember going to House of Glory and doing the meet-and-greet and had so many people tell me, ‘I just want to see you happy. I just want to see you on TV again. I just want to see you.’ I remember just really crying because I was so moved by these people, and they didn’t understand at the time why it meant so much.”

