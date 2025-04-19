Ricky Saints Reacts To “Tony Fumbled” Chants Following NXT Title Win

As seen on the April 1st, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, Ricky Saints (formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW) captured the North American Championship. The crowd erupted in support, even directing pointed chants of “Tony Fumbled” at Saints’ former boss, AEW President Tony Khan.

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Saints addressed the buzz and those chants with a grounded perspective.

“My reaction is, it’s not about what happened in the past. Let’s focus on now and my work that I’m doing now,” Saints said. “I appreciate the sentiment that they care about me and have opinions about the situation, but let’s not put somebody else down.”

The former AEW star’s comments signal a focus on his WWE future rather than rehashing past departures. His NXT debut and title win have already sparked considerable conversation—and fan investment.