Ricky Starks Addresses Fans At Indy Event Amid AEW Hiatus

Ricky Starks continued to expand his presence on the independent wrestling scene, making his debut for HOG Watch The Throne on Friday night. Starks faced TNA star Mike Santana in a match that ended in a disqualification.

Despite not being injured, Starks has been absent from AEW programming since March 2024, a situation he has publicly addressed, stating he is unsure why he isn’t being utilized. During this time, he has taken bookings with promotions such as Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse but was pulled from GCW appearances following the Effy controversy.

After his match at HOG Watch The Throne, Starks addressed the crowd, delivering a heartfelt message about his current status and future aspirations.

He said, “Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this: I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling shit, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing. I have loved wrestling since I was seven. I told my mom I would buy her a house off of this, and damn it, I have done that, and I am close to giving her anything else that she wants. I don’t take anything easy. I take it the hard way. I take things the way that I want to. If the road ain’t paved with cement, guess what? I guess I’m putting on my construction hat, and I’m going to work. If you thought that I was somebody less than a year ago, guess what? You’re sadly mistaken because I have evolved to a man four years from today, and that’s saying something because a lot of y’all have not seen anything yet from me. With the last dying breath in this New Orleans heart, I tell you this: I’m gonna stay Absolute ‘til I d-i-e. You heard? You best believe that I’m gonna make sure I make a quick trip back here to Chicago.”

Starks is also scheduled to appear at DEFY Hundredth, further showcasing his talent on the independent circuit. The prevailing belief is that once Starks’ AEW contract expires, he is likely WWE-bound, adding intrigue to his next career moves. Fans will be watching closely to see how Starks’ journey unfolds as his contract status becomes a key point of speculation.