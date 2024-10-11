Ricky Starks Addresses His AEW Absence At Length

Ricky Starks took part in a Highspots virtual signing, during which he spoke about those who believe he will end up in another company besides AEW as something he takes as a compliment when he hears it.

“Honestly, that’s so sweet that people would say that to me,” Starks said. “I think it’s a compliment. A great thing to hear people care about me that much.”

As far as not being featured on AEW TV in so long, Starks says he wishes he had a good explanation, but he doesn’t.

“No. I’m healthy, I’m of sound mind and body,” Starks said. “I’m capable to wrestle. Just, you know, not up to me. I get a lot of messages lately where people are like, hey, just checking in on you. Hope you’re doing well. Hope you’re mentally okay, and it’s so sweet. It means a lot to me because these people don’t know what’s going on, right. But yeah, I get a lot of messages and every time I read ‘em, I tear up. Because people care, you know? I love them. I wish I could give an answer. I’m healthy, I’m ready to get back in the ring. I am in shape obviously, always been in shape. Sometimes it isn’t up to me, I guess.”

He added, “I love wrestling and I’m gonna figure out a way to do it one way or another. I at least think I owe fans some type of explanation to the best of my ability, to the best of my knowledge so, some people don’t want to believe that. I don’t give a f*ck. But, yeah, I wish I had more… a definitive answer but sometimes, darkness is your only friend, when you’re definitely trying to find the light.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.