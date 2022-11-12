Ricky Starks Addresses Lance Archer Attack, Status For AEW Title Eliminator Tournament

Despite an attack from “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer having Ricky Starks’ AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match pushed back a week after originally being scheduled for this past Friday night’s AEW Rampage show, “Absolute” is still confident in his ability to work the tourney and win.

The former FTW Champion took to social media on Saturday and commented on the aforementioned Archer attack and his confidence heading into his first-round AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament match-up.

“I’m not sitting out this tournament over a Mary J Blige cosplayer getting one up on me backstage,” Starks wrote regarding the attack by “The Murderhawk Monster.”

The former FTW Champion concluded, “Archer is for the first one to be put down.”

