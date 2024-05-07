Ricky Starks Addresses Reports Of Him Being Injured

After an injury scare on the March 30th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks wrote on Twitter/X that “everything checked out fine.” However, Starks has not wrestled since that event, prompting internet speculation that he was injured.

On Monday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the following:

“While he was not on television, Ricky Starks was in Jacksonville, Florida last week getting checked out by AEW’s medical team.”

Starks responded to PWInsider’s report with this message:

“Yeah because everyone had to do their annual physical. To ease anyone’s mind, I’m not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative pleaseeeee.”