Ricky Starks Addresses Where His Pose Came From, Aiming for AEW World Championship

AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke took part in a Bleacher Report AMA covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he was asked if his pose came from the late Michael Jackson. He said it has nothing to do with the legendary singer.

“No. I am not a Michael Jackson fan. I am a Prince fan. If anything, not to say MJ isn’t good but anything past ‘Off The Wall’ I do not care for. My taunt came from when I was younger. I would grab my head when I was feeling good about myself or some food was good. I saw a picture of it recently and it kind of stuck when I started doing it. It’s just one of those moments you feel when you’re doing something good and feeling right. It’s like one of those statue poses in the Greek or Roman era.”

At AEW All Out, Starks will face Powerhouse Hobbs in a match between former Team Taz members. Starks stated that he intends to become the AEW World Champion after this match.

“I definitely think going for the AEW World Title and going for the TNT Title as well. It’s been a long time coming with me and things have been brewing. I don’t think of myself as an up-and-coming star. I hate that word because I’m a current star. It’s just a matter of putting the pen to paper and really just proving my worth, which I’ve been doing since 2020.”