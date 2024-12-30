Ricky Starks Appears At Indie Event And Confronts KENTA

DEFY Wrestling held its Blueprint event on Sunday, and it featured KENTA successfully defending his DEFY World Championship against Schaff in the main event. Immediately after the match, Ricky Starks made his way down to the ring and confronted KENTA. The segment would then come to an end after KENTA raised his title and walked off.

Starks, who hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since the March 30 episode of Collision, last competed for DEFY Wrestling at the DEFY LOUD event in July of 2018.